‘Jhakaas’ Actor Anil Kapoor Also Meets PM Narendra Modi; Shares Picture On Instagram

Anil Kapoor Met With The PM

‘Jhakaas' actor Anil Kapoor was the latest Bollywood celeb to have a formal meeting with PM Narendra Modi and he took to Instagram to share a photo with a touching caption. Sharing the photo, he wrote, ""I had the opportunity to meet our h'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji today & I stand humbled and inspired in the wake of our conversation. His vision and his charisma are infectious & I'm grateful for the chance to have witnessed it in person."

Last Week A Bunch Of Young Talent From Bollywood Met With PM Modi

This came after a bunch of young celebrated actors and filmmakers from Bollywood made a trip to New Delhi to meet the honorable PM last week. The group included Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Ashwini Iyer, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rohit Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ekta Kapoor and Karan Johar. The meeting was organized by director Karan Johar and it was an opportunity to discuss the contribution of the Hindi film industry towards nation building.

Their Selfie Went Viral

The fun-filled selfie of the young celebs and PM Modi went viral on the internet. In December last year, a meeting between another group from the film industry and PM Modi bore fruitful results when the Prime Minister reduced GST on cinema ticket prices. Many celebs took to social media to laud the quick action on part of the government.

The Growing Speculation

However, there is a group of political watchers who have been speculating that the recent line up of political Bollywood movies are to do with propaganda for the upcoming national elections. The line up of political movies such as The Accidental Prime Minister, Thackeray and PM Narendra Modi led scriptwriter Apurva Asrani to tweet, "Overwhelmed by the pre-election line up of propaganda films. Never in my 23 career have I seen cinema used so cunningly to influence votes. And while I think censorship & bans are totally undemocratic, I wish some credible talents hadn't sold their souls to the propaganda mills."