    Jhund: Nagraj Manjule's Bollywood Directorial Debut Starring Amitabh Bachchan Gets A Release Date!

    Nagraj Manjule who gave Marathi cinema its biggest blockbuster with 'Sairat', is now all set to step into Bollywood with his first Hindi feature film. The movie titled 'Jhund' stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

    Reportedly, the film is based on the life of Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer with which he rehabilitates street kids by keeping them off drugs and crime by turning them into soccer players and eventually building a whole team. 

    The makers of Jhund have finally unveiled the release date of the film with a new still where Amitabh Bachchan is seen facing dusty field amidst a crowd of people. 

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "Release date finalised... #Jhund, starring Amitabh Bachchan and directed by #Sairat director Nagraj Manjule, to release on 20 Sept 2019... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath and Nagraj Manjule."

    Speaking about casting Sr. Bachchan in the film, Nagraj had earlier told Mumbai Mirror, ""No other actor fits the role, only Mr Bachchan can do justice to this particular character. All the others in the film are newcomers since I am known to work with fresh talent. The combination of Mr Bachchan and this young team will be something to look forward to."

    Apart from Jhund, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Badla co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which is slated to release this year.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
