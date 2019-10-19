Jiah Khan Case: I Was Put Behind Bars When I Was 21 For Something I Haven't Done - Sooraj Pancholi

Sooraj Pancholi is more known for having allegedly pushed Jiah Khan to suicide than his Bollywood career. Recently, the actor met the media for the promotions of his upcoming film, Satellite Shankar and broke down when asked about the court case he is waging a war against.

"I have been struggling in life over the past seven years. I was put behind bars when I was 21 for something I haven't done. I don't want to hype this but I want to say that all these years, I have been very quite because I believed in our legal system," said Sooraj.

In case, you did not know, actress Jiah Khan was found dead in her apartment in 2013. She had taken the extreme step when no one was around and her alleged suicide note pointed fingers at Sooraj, mentioning harassment and torture. But, Sooraj had always denied the allegations.

Speaking about the judgment in the case, he said, "I still believe in court procedure but it has been very time-consuming and I don't have the patience to wait for the judgement for another 14 or 20 years."

Meanwhile, coming to the work front, Sooraj is geared up for Satellite Shankar, which has South star Megha Akash as the leading lady. Directed by Irfan Kamal, the movie tells the story of the adventures of an Indian soldier, portrayed by Pancholi.

"This film is about a soldier who wants to meet his mother and it's about what situations he faces in different parts of India after he begins his journey. For this film, we have travelled from Himachal Pradesh to Kerala and we went by road to shoot the film. I have never seen our country like this before. So, I hope I get films like this in future too, and I hope we get the opportunity to make 'Satellite Shankar 2′ if this film does well," the Hero actor was earlier quoted as saying.

Satellite Shankar is set to hit screens on November 15.