Jiah Khan Suicide Case To Be The Subject Of Documentary Series By British Filmmaker?

Actress Jiah Khan's suicide came as a shocker to everyone in 2013. She had made her Bollywood debut in 'Nishabd', opposite Amitabh Bachchan. It looked like she was going to have a promising career in films but it all ended too soon. Now, there is a report that doing the rounds, suggesting that a three-part documentary series is going to be made on the case by a British filmmaker.

On June 3, 2013, Jiah Khan hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her Mumbai residence. The actress had left a six-page suicide note in her room, not addressed to anyone specifically, but the contents implied that it was meant for her then boyfriend, Sooraj Pancholi. She allegedly committed suicide because of her troubled relationship. She had last been seen in the Aamir Khan starrer, Ghajini.

A report in Mumbai Mirror stated that a popular British television broadcaster is researching the case in Mumbai, to make a docu-series on it. One of the film coordinators is quoted to have said, "It's too early for us to say anything about the documentary."

Jiah Khan was born in the United States, but was brought up in London. She hails from a film family, as her aunts are popular actresses in Pakistan.

