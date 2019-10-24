MAMI 2019 Closing Ceremony: Deepika Padukone Powers Up In Black & White, Poses With Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati And Anupama Chopra Pose Together

South star Rana Daggubati looked dashing as he posed for pictures on the red carpet of the Jio MAMI 2019. He sported a navy blue suit with a black shirt. Film critic Anupama Chopra looked very pretty as she donned a hot pink dress with an embroidered beige blazer. Anupama is the director of MAMI.

Taapsee Makes A Boss Lady Appearance

Taapsee Pannu made a total boss lady appearance on the MAMI red carpet. She wore a metallic brown suit, and accessorized with a collar neck piece.

Dream Girl Actress Nushrat Bharucha Stuns

Nushrat Bharucha stunned in a collared red jumpsuit, accessorizing it with a golden statement neck piece.

Rakul Preet Singh Glams Up

Rakul Preet Singh glammed up the red carpet, donning a sequined black dress with a thigh high slit and a plunge neck.

Deepika Looks Powerful

Deepika Padukone has been awing us with her looks at the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2019. At the closing ceremony, she made a powerful appearance in an exaggerated white top paired with black trousers with a long train. Deepika was made the Chair of MAMI this year, taking filmmaker Kiran Rao's place.