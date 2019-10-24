MAMI 2019 Closing Ceremony: Deepika Padukone Powers Up In Black & White, Poses With Rana Daggubati
The Jio MAMI (Mumbai International Film Festival) has been going on for 10 days now. As the Film Festival comes to an end today, October 24, many celebrities are making stunning red carpet appearances.
Rana Daggubati And Anupama Chopra Pose Together
South star Rana Daggubati looked dashing as he posed for pictures on the red carpet of the Jio MAMI 2019. He sported a navy blue suit with a black shirt. Film critic Anupama Chopra looked very pretty as she donned a hot pink dress with an embroidered beige blazer. Anupama is the director of MAMI.
Taapsee Makes A Boss Lady Appearance
Taapsee Pannu made a total boss lady appearance on the MAMI red carpet. She wore a metallic brown suit, and accessorized with a collar neck piece.
Dream Girl Actress Nushrat Bharucha Stuns
Nushrat Bharucha stunned in a collared red jumpsuit, accessorizing it with a golden statement neck piece.
Rakul Preet Singh Glams Up
Rakul Preet Singh glammed up the red carpet, donning a sequined black dress with a thigh high slit and a plunge neck.
Deepika Looks Powerful
Deepika Padukone has been awing us with her looks at the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2019. At the closing ceremony, she made a powerful appearance in an exaggerated white top paired with black trousers with a long train. Deepika was made the Chair of MAMI this year, taking filmmaker Kiran Rao's place.
Vijay Varma Looks Savvy
Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma looked totally savvy wearing a velvet green blazer with a black shirt and black trousers.
Kubra Sait's Lovely Outfit Awes Everyone
Kubra Sait made a fabulous appearance at the MAMI Film Festival 2019, wearing a lovely floral dress.
Sayani Gupta Goes Ethnic
Sayani Gupta dons a shimmering black saree to the closing ceremony of the MAMI Film Festival 2019.
Vinay Pathak Suits Up
Vinay Pathak suited up for the Jio MAMI 2019.
The Jio MAMI Film Festival 2019 was an incredible success. It saw the screening of many international movies, and panel discussions by the who's who of film industries across the globe. Some of the most popular panel discussions were that of Deepika Padukone with Anupama Chopra and Rajeev Masand; Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan with Karan Johar.
ALSO READ: Kalki Koechlin Looks All Radiant As She Sports Her Baby Bump Like A Boss
ALSO READ: Hilarious! Alia Bhatt Uses The 'F' Word At MAMI, Karan Johar Asks, 'Is This How I Raised You?'