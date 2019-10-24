    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      MAMI 2019 Closing Ceremony: Deepika Padukone Powers Up In Black & White, Poses With Rana Daggubati

      By
      |

      The Jio MAMI (Mumbai International Film Festival) has been going on for 10 days now. As the Film Festival comes to an end today, October 24, many celebrities are making stunning red carpet appearances.

      Rana Daggubati And Anupama Chopra Pose Together

      Rana Daggubati And Anupama Chopra Pose Together

      South star Rana Daggubati looked dashing as he posed for pictures on the red carpet of the Jio MAMI 2019. He sported a navy blue suit with a black shirt. Film critic Anupama Chopra looked very pretty as she donned a hot pink dress with an embroidered beige blazer. Anupama is the director of MAMI.

      Taapsee Makes A Boss Lady Appearance

      Taapsee Makes A Boss Lady Appearance

      Taapsee Pannu made a total boss lady appearance on the MAMI red carpet. She wore a metallic brown suit, and accessorized with a collar neck piece.

      Dream Girl Actress Nushrat Bharucha Stuns

      Dream Girl Actress Nushrat Bharucha Stuns

      Nushrat Bharucha stunned in a collared red jumpsuit, accessorizing it with a golden statement neck piece.

      Rakul Preet Singh Glams Up

      Rakul Preet Singh Glams Up

      Rakul Preet Singh glammed up the red carpet, donning a sequined black dress with a thigh high slit and a plunge neck.

      Deepika Looks Powerful

      Deepika Looks Powerful

      Deepika Padukone has been awing us with her looks at the Jio MAMI Film Festival 2019. At the closing ceremony, she made a powerful appearance in an exaggerated white top paired with black trousers with a long train. Deepika was made the Chair of MAMI this year, taking filmmaker Kiran Rao's place.

      Vijay Varma Looks Savvy

      Vijay Varma Looks Savvy

      Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma looked totally savvy wearing a velvet green blazer with a black shirt and black trousers.

      Kubra Sait's Lovely Outfit Awes Everyone

      Kubra Sait's Lovely Outfit Awes Everyone

      Kubra Sait made a fabulous appearance at the MAMI Film Festival 2019, wearing a lovely floral dress.

      Sayani Gupta Goes Ethnic

      Sayani Gupta Goes Ethnic

      Sayani Gupta dons a shimmering black saree to the closing ceremony of the MAMI Film Festival 2019.

      Vinay Pathak Suits Up

      Vinay Pathak Suits Up

      Vinay Pathak suited up for the Jio MAMI 2019.

      The Jio MAMI Film Festival 2019 was an incredible success. It saw the screening of many international movies, and panel discussions by the who's who of film industries across the globe. Some of the most popular panel discussions were that of Deepika Padukone with Anupama Chopra and Rajeev Masand; Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan with Karan Johar.

      ALSO READ: Kalki Koechlin Looks All Radiant As She Sports Her Baby Bump Like A Boss

      ALSO READ: Hilarious! Alia Bhatt Uses The 'F' Word At MAMI, Karan Johar Asks, 'Is This How I Raised You?'

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue