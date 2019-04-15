John Abraham: I Want To Change The Way Action Heroes Are Seen In This Country

John Abraham, who has worked in many action blockbusters, says that he wants to change the perception of the audience in India as they believe that action heroes are only about six-pack abs and stunts. In an interview to a leading news agency, the RAW actor said, ''I want to change the way action heroes are seen in this country because I believe action heroes are not about six-pack abs, bulging biceps and stunts. They should have vulnerability and that's what I think we miss to a large extent here (in India). That's what I intend to change here in this country, and I will do it in my own way.''

He further added, "Since the day I became a producer, my performance as an actor has seen a huge quantum leap and that's simply because as an actor I wasn't getting to do the films I really wanted to do or wanted the audience to see. So when I became a producer, not only did I start producing films like I did, but I also brought in something like RAW, for example, to act in.''

Talking about his future plans, John revealed, "My best is yet to come. The next five years are very defining for me because I know what I have been researching on, I know what I have on hand and I know where I am going to take my production house JA Entertainment, myself as an actor and other actors who we have introduced in the industry, like Ayushmann Khurrana in Vicky Donor. I know we are going to get other actors in the industry and I know we are going to change the trajectory of the way people look at actors, scripts and films. That's very important."

"I think it's a great time for me. It's a purple patch for me. I say this not because of anything... I could have said this 15 years ago, but it never was. Today it is (a good time) because the audience preferences have finally come to the forefront. Filmmakers are succumbing to what the audience wants rather than throwing crap at the audiences and the audiences have become brave enough to through crap out of the window. So, it's fantastic."



