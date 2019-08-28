English
    John Abraham's Look From 'Mumbai Saga' LEAKED; Actor To Romance Kajal Aggarwal!

    Sanjay Gupta's 'Mumbai Saga' recently hit the shooting floors. The film has already caught everyone's attention for its impressive star cast which includes names like John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Amole Gupte and Rohit Roy among others.

    Meanwhile, the team began shooting at Mahalaxmi Temple in Mumbai from Tuesday. The first scene to be shot was confrontation scene between rival gangsters, played by John Abraham and Amole Gupte. Meanwhile, a picture of John from the sets is going viral on the internet. Have a look at it here.

    Meanwhile, the latest addition to the film's cast is none other than Kajal Aggarwal. The actress will be seen opposite John Abraham.

    Speaking about casting Kajal in the film, Sanjay Gupta told Bombay Times, "The most important thing is that my gangster films often also have strong female characters. This character starts off as John's girlfriend, then becomes his wife. I needed an actress who could play a 17-year-old college girl, a young wife and then, a strong woman in her 30s. I'm an admirer of Kajal's work; she looks lovely and has a great screen presence. I'm glad we're collaborating on this film."

    Set in the era of 80s-90s, 'Mumbai Saga' revolves around all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai. The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on June 19, 2020.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 16:23 [IST]
