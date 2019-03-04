John Abraham Reacts To Kangana Ranaut’s Attack On Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt

John Reacts To Kangana’s Remarks

Asked if he believes actors are obliged to make a political comment, John told reporters, "Yes, if they are politically aware. Kangana is very politically aware and she has got a voice. I think you must take a stand if you are politically aware."

He Further Added..

"But you shouldn't be stupidly talented. You can't be an idiot, who knows nothing about which country lies where. If you don't know what's happening from Bihar to Syria, then you should shut up and smile and show your mug that you have done so much work on. Don't talk," he said.

John On Making A Statement Over Politics

John also said everyone who worked on the film knew what is happening in the country.

"We have shot in Kashmir for the film and we know about the grassroots problems there. When you know a situation, you can make a statement.

"But again, making a statement at the right time is important. It shouldn't be for the effect. The statement shouldn't be made to trend. I am not in the business of trending. I don't want to trend," he added.

John On Terrorism

John also talked about terrorism and said there should be a takedown on terrorism and not a war with a country or a religion as stereotyping is dangerous in a ‘polarised' world. The actor was asked about the escalating tension between India and Pakistan post Pulwama attack.

"There has to be a war against terror, not against a country, religion, religions or between religions. I am very clear in my outlook. I (will) probably get picked on, but I am not going to sit on the fence and say 'this audience will like it, that won't,'" John told reporters.

But John Clears That He’s Against Stereotyping People

The actor said he was not the one to shy away from calling a spade a spade.

"There has to be a war on terror. It has to be over and done with. That doesn't mean you have to fight with another country. That doesn't mean you have to stereotype people," he said.

But today the problem is that the world is getting ‘polarised', he added. "We are stereotyping people, that's probably the most dangerous sign. It shouldn't happen. But that's the way the world is functioning today."

Coming back to Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW), the film is scheduled to be released on April 5.