John Abraham Reacts Strongly To LOCKING HORNS With Prabhas & Akshay Kumar; Is He Overconfident?

Saaho & Mission Mangal Don't Concern Me: John

Asked if he was concerned about the film opening to a divided collection, John said, "The other two films don't concern me. But I'm concerned about my film. We have done the math and we still want to release it on this day.

More importantly, it is not overconfidence. I have a lot of respect for every other film. I am confident that Nikkhil has made a very good film."

John On His Equation With Akshay

Speaking of his equation with Akshay, with whom John has worked in ample of films, he said, "Akshay and I are dear friends. We get along well. We are releasing two films on the same day, we are giving the audience a lot of choice."

"Our film is very good, I can hope the other two films are also good. August 15 is a good day."

John Has Already Booked 2020's Independence Day

"We will be releasing 'Batla House' this year and there is another sequel of my film which we will be releasing next Independence Day. We are very clear we want to release our films on Independence Day," added John.

Are You Team A, B or C?

This Independence day, three films will be hitting the theatres? Don't forget to tell us which film are you rooting for. Is it Saaho, Mission Mangal or Batla House?

Batla House also stars Mrunal Thakur and Nora Fatehi.