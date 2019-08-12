John Abraham Read The Quran For His Role In 'Batla House'; Find Out Why!

John Abraham is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, 'Batla House' which is slated to hit the theatrical screens this Independence Day. For those who ain't aware, the film is based on the controversial 'Batla House' encounter, which took place in 2008.

In this film helmed by Nikkhil Advani, John's role is inspired by the real-life cop Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the encounter. To prep for his role, John along with his director Nikkhil spent a considerable amount of time with Sanjeev Kumar Yadav to get into the skin of his character.

During one such visit, the filmmaker spotted the Quran in Yadav's library, which left him fascinated. He later learnt that Yadav thoroughly read the holy book in order to comprehend 'the guys' he was interrogating as they would often cite verses from it. It helped him to understand their beliefs during those conversations.

Thus, John too read the holy book to prep for his role. The actor told TOI, "For this film, I have read the Quran and have learnt a few verses, too. When you are talking to a certain character, you need to understand what his thought process is."

"You have to be well-read to have a point of view. I am aware of a lot of things, but I think some of us have a skewed view of everything. We interpret things the way we want to, and as per our convenience," he further added.

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, John was quoted as saying, "When I read the script, it was engaging, intriguing and an edge-of-the-seat thriller. People who are not even interested in the Batla House incident will get to watch a film that's engaging."

