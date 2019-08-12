English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    John Abraham Read The Quran For His Role In 'Batla House'; Find Out Why!

    By
    |

    John Abraham is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, 'Batla House' which is slated to hit the theatrical screens on this Independence Day. For those who ain't aware, the film is based on the controversial 'Batla House' encounter which took place in 2008.

    In this film helmed by Nikkhil Advani, John's role is inspired by the real-life cop Sanjeev Kumar Yadav who spearheaded the encounter. To prep for his role, John along with his director Nikkhil spent a considerable amount of time with Sanjeev Kumar Yadav to get into the skin of his character.

    johnabraham1

    During one such visit, the filmmaker spotted the Quran in Yadav's library which left him fascinated. He later learnt that Yadav thoroughly read the holy book in order to comprehend 'the guys' he was interrogating as they would often cite verses from it. It helped him to understand their beliefs during those conversations.

    Thus, John too read the holy book to prep for his role. The actor told TOI, "For this film, I have read the Quran and have learnt a few verses, too. When you are talking to a certain character, you need to understand what his thought process is."

    "You have to be well-read to have a point of view. I am aware of a lot of things, but I think some of us have a skewed view of everything. We interpret things the way we want to, and as per our convenience," he further added.

    In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, John was quoted as saying, "When I read the script, it was engaging, intriguing and an edge-of-the-seat thriller. People who are not even interested in the Batla House incident will get to watch a film that's engaging."

    Does John Abraham Think The Hindi Film Industry Is Secular? Read To Find Out!

    More JOHN ABRAHAM News

    Story first published: Monday, August 12, 2019, 12:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 12, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue