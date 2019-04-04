John Abraham: Romeo Akbar Walter Will Only Entertain The Audience & Not Educate Them

We Have Got Every Detail Right In RAW, Says John Abraham

"Let me say this on record, my character is inspired from three different characters - Romeo, Akbar and Walter. We combined the characters into one. Rest everything in the story is fact. Robbie Grewal's father was in military intelligence. So, we have not gone wrong with any kind of detail,'' said John Abraham to Bollywoodlife.

This Film Will Only Entertain & Not Educate

''Like the lie detectors, decoding machines - everything was exactly how it happened in 1971. This film is not there to educate but to entertain. Trust me, you will love the climax of RAW. The hero of the film is Robbie. The way he has written and directed it, it's fantastic."

Romeo Akbar Walter Is Not A Stereotypical Patriotic Film

"RAW is not a stereotypical patriotic film and it was not a conscious decision to do the film. The fact of the matter is I am an Indian lover. In my heart, I am very patriotic and for that same reason may be these kinds of films come to me or I gravitate to such scripts."

The Audience Gets Attracted To Real Stories!

"Yes, if I have to answer in a clichéd way, the audience gets very attracted to real stories. They come to see true stories because the fact is always stranger than fiction. It's easier to present something that's real but difficult to make something fictional in order to entertain."