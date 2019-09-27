John Abraham's Response To Why Kerala Hasn't Been 'Modified' Yet Will Make Every Malayali Proud

John Abraham is not behind when it comes to wisecracks. There were days when the model-turned-actor was ridiculed for his poor acting chops. But the same hero is now being bombarded with so-called intellectual questions and his comebacks assure that he's a deadly mix of brawn and brain.

The actor was recently in Kerala at the launch of journalist and author Murali K Menon's novel 'The God Who Loved Motorbikes.'

While at the event, he was asked an interesting question: "I don't know your political leanings and I don't want to get there now, but why do you think Kerala has not been 'Modified'? What makes Keralites different from the rest of us?"

The actor came with a comeback that espoused the co-existence of various religions and communities in Kerala. He said, "That's the beauty of Kerala I think it is fantastic... you can see a temple, a mosque and a church within 10 metres of each other, peacefully coexisting without any problem whatsoever. There is absolutely no issue there." (sic)

"Seeing what is happening to the world today - the entire world is getting very polarised - I think Kerala is an example of a place where religion and communities can coexist peacefully. I still remember when Fidel Castro passed away and I had gone to Kerala, that was the only state where they had his posters and hoardings all over to mourn his death. That is really communist and I see that in my father also. My father made me read a lot of Marxist philosophy and I went through a lot of stuff and there is a communist side in a lot of Mallus, as we call ourselves - and I think that is fantastic because we all believe for equitable living, we believe in equitable distribution of wealth and I think Kerala is a shining example of that," he added.

On the work front, John was most recently seen in Badla House that did well at the box office despite clashing with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal. He has Aneez Bazmee's Pagalpanti in his kitty.