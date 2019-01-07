 »   »   »  John Abraham Takes A Dig At Shahrukh Khan? I Don't Dance At Weddings For Money; It's DEMEANING

We Have Social Media Stars Who Have Not Done Anything Credible

John told Mumbai Mirror, ''I will be one of the first few to get off it. I come from a marketing background but if a brand manager tells me that he looks at the number of likes and views on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to decide whether to take an actor on board, then he is not doing his job right.''

''Today we have social media stars who have not done anything credible, the virtual world has become the real world and vice versa. It's crazy!''

There's So Much Of Negativity

''I'm not a social media hater, it is a great platform and can be used effectively in some cases like that of Avni, the tigress, a cause very close to my heart. There are a lot of good people there too and I appreciate their presence.''

''But at the same time, it's also responsible for polarising the world. There's so much hate and negativity there that it's toxic. Read the comments for two hours and if you don't feel sick, I'll change my name.''

Celebrities Are Asking For Bashing By Wearing Funny Clothes

''There is celebrity bashing but aren't celebrities also asking for it, wearing funny clothes outside airports and doing funny things. You can only be laughed at if you decide to be a clown in the circus. It's your choice.''

Is John Taking A Dig At Shahrukh?

''I'm not an actor who dances at shows or weddings for money. I find it demeaning. I'm not saying that I'm right, but I wouldn't do it, ever.''

John Slams Highest Paid Actors

‘'As an actor you are here to show your craft. How much money do you want to mint? Why is it important to be on a list of the highest earners? What about the audience you are robbing with crap you put out? I have always worked hard for credibility, I get that, I move on quietly. I wish we had more actors cut out from the same fabric.''

The Senior Actors Are Getting Too Senior

''With the senior actors getting too senior and the younger guys still being boys, you need a man who can run through walls, break down doors. I'll be the action hero for the masses.''

On The MeToo Movement

''I'm happy the movement happened because there is some woman somewhere who has been saved from being molested. Now, it's how we sustain it, in a credible manner, to create a safe environment for women and that's not going to happen by putting out a tweet in support. We have to do more than that.''

Actors Need To Respect Everyone

‘'We, as actors, are so consumed by the social media and the love that we get on it, that we become prisoners of our own image. We need to get out, see the world for what it is, learn to respect everyone, get a life and stop taking social media so seriously. It's a farce.''