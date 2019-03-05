John Abraham Tells A Journo To Apologise At The Trailer Launch Of Romeo Akbar Walter; Details Inside

John Abraham recently launched the trailer of his upcoming film Romeo Akbar Walter. At the trailer release event, John told a journalist to apologise when he asked whether the actor would "tempt" people through his movie to take action, after the Pulwama attack.

The RAW actor said, ''You have to be very careful with the way you ask questions, you have a responsibility. Please apologise to everyone."

Talking about his movie, John said, ''It's very important to make films with good stories. If tomorrow, there's a great patriotic film, I would love to do it. But I would not like to do jingoistic films. I am not anti any other country, I am not anti any other religion. I'm very pro-secular and I would like to make films that reflect the true nature of this country.''

He further added, "It's a very objective film. No one is bad or good in this, it's just how you look at things. We are not depicting any other side as the bad side. It's not jingoistic, typical flag saluting film. It's very different and that's why we are proud to be associated with it. If you look at Hollywood, it makes fantastic war films and they glorify their soldiers, so why can't we? I think it's a great time for India, the audience."

John had revealed in an interview earlier that he will sport eight different looks in the film as per the demand of the script. "I will play everything from a 85-year-old man to a 26-year-old and this is the most challenging role of my life. I get a good nervous energy when I am preparing for a difficult film and RAW is in that space."

Romeo Akbar Walter will hit the screens on April 5.

Most Read: Pulwama Terror Attack To Be A Movie? Many A-list Actors Show Their Interest To Play The Lead Role