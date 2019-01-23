John Abraham Will Give You Retro Feels In Romeo Akbar Walter’s First Poster!

John Abraham's next movie, Romeo Akbar Walter's first look is out, and boy does it look intriguing. We see John lost in thought with an intense look on his face. The movie is based on a real life spy from the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, whom John will be playing in the film. His character's name is Romeo. Check out the poster's first look!

Posting the image of the poster on his Instagram, John captioned it, "One man. Many faces. One mission - to protect his country. Presenting Romeo' from #RAW, based on the true story of a patriot. #RAWRomeo @imouniroy @apnabhidu @sikandarkher @romeoakbarwalter @viacom18motionpictures @kytaproductions @vafilmcompany @redice_films @ajay_kapoor_ #DheerajWadhwan #AjitAndhare."

John Abraham will be playing a RAW (Research & Analysis Wing) agent in Romeo Akbar Walter. On the poster, John can be seen in a retro look as he gazes intensely . We can also see him in many different faces on the poster. The film will see him stepping into eight different looks as he plays a spy. He will be playing characters ranging from the age of 26 to 85!

The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Mouni Roy, Sikander Kher and others. The film was shot on a 60 day schedule from start to finish, between June and August last year. Directed by Robbie Grewal, it is slated to hit the theatres on April 12, 2019.

While the shoot of the film was ongoing, John had said in an interview, "I do have eight different looks in the film. The effort that goes into giving me those looks is immense. It's time-consuming but completely worth the effort. There's a cast that they create to give me the desired get-up. I play everything from an 85-year-old man to a 26-year-old, and this is probably the most challenging role of my life. I've realised that today's cinema is about facing challenges. It's not about showing great disco dance moves in a project. I get good nervous energy when I am prepping for a difficult film and RAW is in that space."

Sushant Singh Rajput was initially part of the film, but he had to back out due to unavoidable circumstances. He told IANS, "I wanted to be a part of the project because I love the story and I believe it's a story which must be told. However, due to unavoidable circumstances, I won't be a part of this journey. I wish the producers all the very best for the project."

