English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Journalist Files A Complaint In Court Accusing Salman Khan Of Assault!

    By Pti
    |

    A TV journalist moved a court in Mumbai on Tuesday seeking registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood star Salman Khan and his bodyguards for allegedly assaulting him after he tried to film the actor who was riding a bicycle.

    Ashok Pandey, the journalist, filed a 'private complaint' in the court of R R Khan, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Andheri, under IPC sections 323 (causing hurt), 392 (robbery), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

    journalist-files-a-complaint-in-court-accusing-salman-khan-of-assault

    According to the complaint, the alleged incident took place in the wee hours of April 24 when Salman Khan was riding a bicycle escorted by two body-guards. Pandey said he was riding in a car, and after spotting the actor - known to be a bicycle enthusiast - started recording a video after seeking consent of Khan's bodyguards.

    The actor, however, got enraged, and his bodyguards allegedly came to the car and started thrashing Pandey, the application said. Khan too assaulted him and snatched away his mobile phone, Pandey alleged. The trio threatened him with dire consequences, the complaint said.

    He approached the court because police disposed of his complaint saying that no crime was made out, the journalist alleged. The application, seeking registration of FIR and probe, will be heard by the magistrate on July 12.

    More SALMAN KHAN News

    Read more about: salman khan
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 10:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue