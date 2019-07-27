English
    Judgemental Hai Kya: Hansal Mehta Sings Praises Of The Film, Kangana Ranaut, & Rajkummar Rao!

    The black comedy film Judgemental Hai Kya which hit theatres just yesterday, has been receiving much praise from critics, audiences and fellow members of the film fraternity. Performances by its two lead actors, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, are especially being lauded, and hailed as being outstanding. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta was the latest to take to social media to congratulate the makers of Judgemental Hai Kya, on a fantastic film.

    Judgemental Hai Kya: Hansal Mehta Can’t Stop Praising

    Hansal Mehta, impressed with the film, took to his Twitter to sing praises of it and its makers. He wrote, "#JudgementalHaiKya. It's inventive, racy & quite a trip. Terrific work by lensman #PankajKumar. Sparkling writing by @KanikaDhillon and wonderfully directed by #PrakashKovelamudi.@RajkummarRao

    is again brilliant. #KanganaRanaut is such a gifted actor and what a performance!" (sic)

    In another tweet, he lauded the producers of the film for not shying away from the unusual . He wrote, "Kudos to @ShaaileshRSingh and @ektaravikapoor for believing in #JudgementalHaiKya and letting it's very hard working team create an unusual, dark and trippy film. Rare to find producers who don't shirk away from the unusual." (sic)

    Hansal, who has worked with Rajkummar Rao in four films, Shahid, City Lights, Aligarh, and Omerta, was once again awed by the actor's artistry. "Once again I marvel at how @RajkummarRao builds characters within the given screen time and creates nuances that go beyond mere histrionics. I've directed him in 5 films and worked with him on a show. I've watched all his films. Yet he is never Rajkummar. He is the character," he wrote.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 2:07 [IST]
