Judgemental Hai Kya 'The Wakhra Song': Kangana Ranaut- Rajkummar Rao's Swag Is On Point!

After 'Queen', Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are reuniting on the big screen for Prakash Kovelamudi's 'Mental Hai Kya'. After the quirky trailer, the makers unveiled the first track from the film titled 'The Wakhra Song'. The groovy number is a remake of Navv Inder and Badshah's original 2015 track Wakhra Swag.

Revamped by Tanishk Bagchi, the Kangana-Rajkummar song has vocals by Navv Inder, Lisa Mishra and American-Indian rapper Raja Kumari. The new version is quite groovy and the lead pair has their swag on point. Choreographed by Bosco-Martis, Wakhri Swag will be a sure-shot winner at parties.

Check out the video here-

Speaking about the song, Kangana had earlier said in an official statement, "I am not used to being a part of a promotional video, I don't like to do them. But because Ekta Kapoor has a certain vision for the marketing, I was up for it. This is not just a disco number but has a theme to it wherein both Rajkummar Rao and I take on each other. There was a story here and it was relevant to the narrative. My character, Bobby is a fun person and very stylish. Sheetal had that in mind. The team also wanted me to project my personality which is a lot more fierce, urban and stylish.

Her co-star Rajkummar Rao further added, "Kangana and I together in a song is something nobody has seen before and I have to say designer Sheetal Sharma has done a fab job with styling. I thoroughly enjoyed being a part of this song and a big thanks to Ekta Kapoor and team for showcasing me in this avatar."

In Judgemental Hai Kya, Kangana and Rajkummar's characters are pitted against each other in a pulse-pounding cat-and-mouse game as they attempt to clear their names of a crime. The film is slated to hit the big screens on July 26 and will lock horns with Kriti Sanon-Diljit Dosanjh-Varun Sharma starrer Arjun Patiala.

