    Judgemental Hai Kya Trailer: Kangana Ranaut- Rajkummar Rao Leave Us Curious With Their Quirky Antics

    By
    |
    Judgementall Hai Kya Trailer Reaction: Kangana Ranaut | Rajkummar Rao | FilmiBeat

    What happens when you have two powerful performers- Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao together on the big screens? You get a highly intriguing watch and that's exactly what 'Judgmental Hai Kya' is. The makers of the film recently unveiled the trailer of the film and it's every bit zany!

    Kangana and Rajkummar play Bobby and Keshav respectively, who are two prime suspects in a murder. However, neither of them can be trusted as Bobby is apparently mentally unstable, while Keshav is a smooth talker.

    The two are pitted against each other in a pulse-pounding cat-and-mouse game as they attempt to clear their names of the crime.

    Check out the trailer video here.

    The film was earlier titled 'Mental Hai Kya'. However, it underwent a last-minute change after controversy surrounding its depiction of mental health. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), along with the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) and Deepika Padukone's The Live Love Laugh Foundation, wrote letters to the film's makers, CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, the Prime Minister's office and former Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore seeking withdrawal of the teasers and a revision of the title.

    Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, the film is slated to release on July 26, 2019.

    Kangana Ranaut's Sister On Mental Hai Kya Rumours: 'Nepotism' Gang Wants To Harm Kangana's Career

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 9:47 [IST]
