Judgementall Hai Kya Director Prakash Kovelamudi & Screen Writer Kanika Dhillon End Marriage

If reports are to be believed, Kanika Dhillon, who has written the script for the recently released Judgementall Hai Kya, and her husband Prakash Kovelamudi, who has directed the film, have parted ways. Apparently, their marriage got over two years ago, but it was all kept under wraps. Read further for more details.

As per a report in India Today, Kanika Dhillon and Prakash Kovelamudi gave a joint statement that they were no longer together, and had split even before they started working on Judgementall Hai Kya. "Yes, we did split but not during Judgementall Hai Kya. It happened 2 years back, before the cameras rolled on the film," they said.

Prakash was willing to open up about the reason for their split, but Kanika wanted to maintain privacy around the matter. When Prakash began to say, "We were settled in Hyderabad, as my social circle is there, but Kanika shifted to Mumbai, around 2 years back...," Kanika, interrupted in between and said, "That's really not important, what matters is that we are still friends and the decision is amicable." The two had tied the knot in 2014.

On whether the two of them will work together again in the future, Prakash was positive about the idea and said, "Of course, why not! We have pulled this (Judgementall Hai Kya) off together successfully and had a great time working together. We are surely open to collaborate on more projects."

Judgementall Hai Kya stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R. Singh.

