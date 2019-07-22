English
    Judgementall Hai Kya First Movie Review Out!

    The first movie review of Judgementall Hai Kya is already out and it's a sure shot blockbuster! A member of the Censor Board, Umair Sandhu writes, "Saw #JudgementallHaiKya at Overseas Censor Board ! What an Outstanding Film ! It will BLOW your mind. Nobody can beat #KanganaRanaut ! She Stole the Show all the way. @RajkummarRao also Rocked ! Sure Shot Psycho BLOCKBUSTER!" (-sic)

    Recently, the film got dragged into a controversy when Kangana Ranaut got into a spat with a journalist, during a song launch of the film. Post that incident, the Press Club of India and the Entertainment Journalists Guild, decided to boycott Kangana Ranaut for refusing to apologise for lashing out at the PTI reporter.

    Members of the Press Club of India had said in a statement that they are anguished and shocked at the incident and condemned Ranaut's behaviour and language towards PTI journalist Justin Rao.

    While Judgementall Hai Kya producer Ekta Kapoor apologised for the incident, Kangana Ranaut had refused to do so. Ranaut had posted a video saying that she would not apologise.

    The film, which also casts Rajkummar Rao, is slated to release on July 26, 2019.

