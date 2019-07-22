Judgementall Hai Kya First Movie Review Out!

The first movie review of Judgementall Hai Kya is already out and it looks like it's a sure shot blockbuster. Umair Sandhu, film critic and member of the censor board writes, "Saw #JudgementallHaiKya at Overseas Censor Board ! What an Outstanding Film ! It will BLOW your mind. Nobody can beat #KanganaRanaut ! She Stole the Show all the way. @RajkummarRao also Rocked ! Sure Shot Psycho BLOCKBUSTER!" (-sic)

Recently, Judgementall Hai Kya was dragged into a controversy when its lead actress Kangana Ranaut got into a spat with journalist Justin Rao of the Press Trust of India during a song launch of the film in Mumbai. Post that incident, the Press Club of India and the newly formed Entertainment Journalists Guild of India decided to boycott Kangana Ranaut for refusing to apologise for lashing out at the PTI reporter.

The Press Club of India said in a statement that it is anguished and shocked at the incident and condemned Ranaut's behaviour and language towards the PTI journalist.

While Judgementall Hai Kya producer Ekta Kapoor apologised for the incident, Kangana Ranaut refused to do so. The actress posted a video on Twitter saying that she would not apologise for the incident, while thanking the journalists who have supported her throughout.

Judgementall Hai Kya, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, is slated to release on July 26, 2019 in theatres.