Judgementall Hai Kya Movie Review: Live Audience Update

sreeparna sengupta @sreeparnas

"#JudgementallHaiKya Served Twisted & Dark. Pushes th envelope & treads into a zone Bollywd has rarely been #KanganaRanaut is brilliant as she nails every nuance @RajkummarRao pulls off his edgy persona fantastically!"

Suparn S Varma @Suparn

"#JudgementallHaiKya is a tour de force by Kangana and @RajkummarRao batshit brilliant performances across the board #HussainDalal, writing @KanikaDhillon, the cinematography, production design! And hats off to the passion and guts of @ShaaileshRSingh & @ektaravikapoor MAD JOY❤️ "

Himanshusekhargiri @himu12345

"#JudgementallHaiKya is a type of movie each and every one should watch and learn what a terrific actor Kangana is and so @RajkummarRao. Really a new rein of queen Kango arrived. RIP haters.

Kartik Agrawal @MovieCr53628737

"#JudgementallHaiKya #OneWordReview B*L*O*C*K*B*U*S*T*E*ROne of the best movie to come out this year IT DESERVES REWARDS AS WELL AS REWARDS this is a sure shot blockbuster movie in all aspects WITH POWERPACKED PERFORMANCE BY #KanganaRanaut @RajkummarRao Is good."

Abhilekh @writingbaaz

"#JudgementallHaiKya #Review: The Writing Is Terrific @KanikaDhillon#KanganaRanaut steals the show. And there's no match to @RajkummarRao as well."