Judgemental Hai Kya Poster Has Plagiarized The Work Of Hungarian Visual Artist? Artist Slams Makers!

The latest controversy that the Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao dark comedy, 'Judgementall Hai Kya,' has fallen into is one of plagiarism. A Hungarian visual artist named Flora Borsi has accused the makers of the film for plagiarizing her art work. In the latest poster released by the filmmakers, we see Kangana's close up with a cat in front of her, to make it look like the cat's eye is in place of Kangana's eye, in a creative manner. The Hungarian artist posted a similar picture of her work which bears striking resemblance to the poster.

Accusing the movie of plagiarizing her art, Flora Borsi put up her own art work to demonstrate how the film's poster bears resemblance to hers. "It's a famous Bollywood movie poster called 'Judgementall Hai Kya'. They didn't ask for any permission nor reached me out. It's a shame for big companies plagiarising freelance artists work," she wrote on her official Facebook account.

Borsi also took to Twitter to spread information about the plagiarism of her art by writing, "This movie poster plagiarised my art! Could someone explain what's happening, please? This is not right. 'Judgementall Hai Kya'. Balaji Motion Pictures."

Meanwhile, the makers of the film have not responded to this issue. Judgementall Hai Kya, is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R. Singh. The Kangana-Rajkummar starrer hit theatres on July 26, and has received great critical acclaim, and is also doing very well at the box office.

MOST READ: Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Shares How Excruciating Her Life Has Been After Losing Her Boyfriend