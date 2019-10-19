    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Juhi Chawla: I Thought AbRam Was Drinking From A Plastic Bottle; Was Ready To Pull Shah Rukh's Ears

      Plastic pollution has become a huge concern for the entire world, and many celebs have urged fans in the past to ban the use of plastic. So, when Juhi Chawla came across a picture of Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam, she thought that AbRam was sipping water from a plastic bottle and she was ready to pull Shah Rukh's ears.

      Juhi tweeted, "At first I thought Abram was drinking from a plastic bottle and was ready to pull ShahRukh's ears ...!! 😂😂.....then realised it's a steel sipper 😁Great to see the young citizens of tomorrow choosing a better alternative to plastic🙏😊💕 @iamsrk." (sic)

      Many Twitterati reacted to Juhi's tweet. A netizen wrote, "Good work srk for your child." While another user wrote, "@iamsrk knows how to educate their babies well so they learn to take care of our planet .. 🙏😊💕."

      While praising Shah Rukh, a fan wrote, "He is @iamsrk mam he is real king he know what best for our future and he always show that how much he care's for our nature !!"

      While some praised SRK for being considerate and teaching AbRam the right lesson, some drooled over the bonding of Juhi and Shah Rukh. "Very nice bonding of both SRK and Juhi Chawla.... 👌👌👌,,one of the best example of friendship and partnership .....🤝🤝🤝.Great..." wrote a happy fan.

      Earlier, many celebs including Dia Mirza and Anushka Sharma have urged their fans to ban plastic.

      Coming back to Shah Rukh Khan, the actor is currently spending some quality time with his family in Alibaug. He is also accompanied by his close friend, Karan Johar and Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife, Sussanne Khan.

      (Social media posts are unedited)

