Junglee Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal Sets Out To Protect The Animal Kingdom With His 'Kicks' & 'Punches'

Junglee Trailer Reaction | Vidyut Jammwal | Pooja Sawant | Asha Bhat | Chuck Russell

The wait has finally come to an end. The makers of Vidyut Jammwal starrer 'Junglee' have dropped the first trailer of the film and it looks every bit exciting. The 2.48 minute minute is packed with emotions, action and thrills.

Junglee marks the Bollywood debut of Hollywood director Chuck Russell who is known for helming films like 'The Mask', 'The Scorpion King' amongst others. Speaking about Junglee, the film revolves around a vet named Raj (Vidyut Jammwal) who on his homecoming to his father's elephant reserve, re-unites with his childhood friend- Bhola, the elephant, and fights an international poachers racket.

Check out the trailer here-

Speaking about the film, Chuck was earlier quoted as saying, "I've been to India four times in the last five years and have long wanted to tell stories that have an international connect. The success of The Mask internationally showed me how action and comedy could cross boundaries. I broke some rules in the West and added a little song and dance to The Mask.

So, when I had two scripts set in India in development, I was open to meeting new actors and was knocked off by Vidyut's talent. He is a very special guy, who fits my style of filmmaking and understands it. We've taken Vidyut's performance to the next level in Junglee".

Vidyut was quoted as saying, "These guys are action legends and Chuck used to tell me how he'd seen them perform high-octane stunts with pizzazz. So, when I suffered an injury on set recently and bounced back almost immediately, I felt proud of myself, more so when Chuck told me that any other actor would have asked for a break. That was my big moment!"

He further added, "We have done a Kalaripayattu-style aaradhana, using trunk-like motions. In nature, every animal has his own salutation, and Kalari draws from these movements, which you can see in the film too."

Junglee also stars Akshay Oberoi and Atul Kulkarni and marks the Bollywood debut of Marathi actress Pooja Sawant. The film is slated to release on 5th April, 2019.

