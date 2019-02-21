Ridiculous: Junior Engineers Post In Bihar Shows Sunny Leone's Name, Another Candidate As Om Puri

The Screening Process Is Yet To Begin, Say Officials

When the matter was brought to the notice of PHED minister Vinod Narayan Jha, he hastened to clarify this is not the final list. Those whose names figure will have to undergo a screening process which would include verification of their documents and certificates.

Weird & Ridiculous!

The departments special secretary Satish Chandra Mishra responded with a mix of bemusement and bewilderment and said I do not know who is Sunny Leone. But it does sound a name that might have been uploaded on the website by way of mischief. We will get it sorted out.

It Shows Sunny Leone Applied In General Category

Unlike the 38-year-old celebrity, who was born to Sikh parents settled in Ontario and started off as a porn star taking up her onscreen name, her namesake in the list has been described as a female belonging to the general (unreserved) category and her fathers name is stated to be Leona Leone.

Totally Bizarre

She is said to have scored 98.5 points, 73.5 of these awarded on account of her education and the rest under the head experience. The list of about 18.000 duly registered candidates has more bizarreness to offer. The third ranker an EBC (Extremely Backward Classes) candidate has been called bvcxzbnnb and his father is mggvghhnnnnn names which read like computer passwords. Also, the second ranking Nirmal Chakrabortys father is, oddly, called Om Puri.