Just In: Amitabh Bachchan In Hospital For Past Three Days Due To Liver Problem

Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly been admitted in Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on account of a liver problem. The superstar has been hospitalized for the past three days now, but news just broke out as per a report in Times of India. He was rushed to the hospital at 2 AM on Tuesday, October 15.

Big B has been undergoing treatment for a liver ailment for three days, and is admitted in a special room at the hospital, similar to an ICU. His family members have been visiting regularly. Not many in the Hindi film industry are aware of the news, and so none of them have reportedly visited him yet.

A near-fatal accident in 1982 led Amitabh to contract Hepatitis B from one of his blood donors. This caused his liver to lose 75 percent of its function.

Amitabh turned 77 just a few days back, and received wishes from many Bollywood celebs on social media. The superstar had taken to his Twitter to thank all his fans and well wishers, requesting them to wish for his good health.

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in the crime thriller Badla, opposite Taapsee Pannu. He will next be seen Gulaabo Sitabo, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Another movie of Big B's which is being filmed is Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy.