    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Just In: Amitabh Bachchan In Hospital For Past Three Days Due To Liver Problem

      By
      |

      Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly been admitted in Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on account of a liver problem. The superstar has been hospitalized for the past three days now, but news just broke out as per a report in Times of India. He was rushed to the hospital at 2 AM on Tuesday, October 15.

      Big B Hospitalized For Three Days Due To Liver Problem

      Big B has been undergoing treatment for a liver ailment for three days, and is admitted in a special room at the hospital, similar to an ICU. His family members have been visiting regularly. Not many in the Hindi film industry are aware of the news, and so none of them have reportedly visited him yet.

      A near-fatal accident in 1982 led Amitabh to contract Hepatitis B from one of his blood donors. This caused his liver to lose 75 percent of its function.

      Amitabh turned 77 just a few days back, and received wishes from many Bollywood celebs on social media. The superstar had taken to his Twitter to thank all his fans and well wishers, requesting them to wish for his good health.

      On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in the crime thriller Badla, opposite Taapsee Pannu. He will next be seen Gulaabo Sitabo, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. Another movie of Big B's which is being filmed is Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Mouni Roy.

      Read more about: amitabh bachchan hospital
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue