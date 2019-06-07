#JusticeForTwinkleSharma: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor & Others Condemn The HEINOUS Aligarh Crime!
In a shocking incident, a two and a half year old girl named Twinkle Sharma was brutally murdered by a man named Zahid over a personal dispute with her family in Tappal town in Uttar Pradesh. "It was a case of personal enmity and there is no sign of rape. The minor was strangled to death and her eyes were gouged out. The accused are in jail now," said Senior Superintendent of Police Aligarh, Akash Kulhari told IANS.
Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebs took to Twitter to express their anger over the heinous incident and demand justice for the young girl.
Akshay Kumar
"Horrified, upset and angry to know about baby #TwinkleSharma! This is definitely not the kind of world we want for our children. We need immediate and strictest punishment for such a heinous crime. #JusticeForTwinkle."
Sonam Kapoor
"What has happened to baby twinkle is. Heartbreaking and horrific. I pray for her and her family. I also urge people to not make this into a selfish agenda. This is a little girls death, not a reason to spread your hate."
Abhishek Bachchan
"Just so disgusted and angered hearing about Twinkle Sharma. How can somebody even think of doing such a thing?!?! Speechless...."
Twinkle Khanna
"It is heartbreaking to hear about the horrific murder of the two and a half-year-old little girl In Aligarh. I would request Smriti Irani to ensure that swift action is taken against the perpetrators of this heinous crime."
Siddharth Malhotra
"Extremely disturbed by the news of #TwinkleSharma. It's scary to be living in a world where even innocent children are not safe. I urge our authorities to take action to ensure that such a heinous crime is never repeated again! #JusticeForTwinkleSharma."
Arjun Kapoor
"The barbaric rape and murder of #TwinkleSharma is a shame on humanity. Justice must be served."
Ayushmann Khurrana
"This is inhuman and barbaric.. My prayers for her family. Justice must be served! #TwinkleSharma."
Sunny Leone
"Im sorry Twinkle that you had to you live in a world where Humans no longer understand Humanity!!!! May God look over you for Eternity as you are an Angel !!!! #Imsorry"
Raveena Tandon
"The horrible, barbaric rape,murder of a 3 year old In Aligarh,the criminals,who gouged her eyes, mutilated her body,depraved evil,inhuman & barbaric. Must Hang. The law must act fast! #justicefortwinkle @smritiirani #twinklesharma."