JusticeForTwinkleSharma: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor & Others Condemn The HEINOUS Aligarh Crime!

Akshay Kumar

"Horrified, upset and angry to know about baby #TwinkleSharma! This is definitely not the kind of world we want for our children. We need immediate and strictest punishment for such a heinous crime. #JusticeForTwinkle."

Sonam Kapoor

"What has happened to baby twinkle is. Heartbreaking and horrific. I pray for her and her family. I also urge people to not make this into a selfish agenda. This is a little girls death, not a reason to spread your hate."

Abhishek Bachchan

"Just so disgusted and angered hearing about Twinkle Sharma. How can somebody even think of doing such a thing?!?! Speechless...."

Twinkle Khanna

"It is heartbreaking to hear about the horrific murder of the two and a half-year-old little girl In Aligarh. I would request Smriti Irani to ensure that swift action is taken against the perpetrators of this heinous crime."

Siddharth Malhotra

"Extremely disturbed by the news of #TwinkleSharma. It's scary to be living in a world where even innocent children are not safe. I urge our authorities to take action to ensure that such a heinous crime is never repeated again! #JusticeForTwinkleSharma."

Arjun Kapoor

"The barbaric rape and murder of #TwinkleSharma is a shame on humanity. Justice must be served."

Ayushmann Khurrana

"This is inhuman and barbaric.. My prayers for her family. Justice must be served! #TwinkleSharma."

Sunny Leone

"Im sorry Twinkle that you had to you live in a world where Humans no longer understand Humanity!!!! May God look over you for Eternity as you are an Angel !!!! #Imsorry"

Raveena Tandon

"The horrible, barbaric rape,murder of a 3 year old In Aligarh,the criminals,who gouged her eyes, mutilated her body,depraved evil,inhuman & barbaric. Must Hang. The law must act fast! #justicefortwinkle @smritiirani #twinklesharma."