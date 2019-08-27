Kabir Khan's 83: Boman Irani To Play Farokh Engineer; Ranveer Singh Welcomes Him With A Sweet Note

Ranveer Singh's much-awaited film '83' has already hit the shooting floors in Glasgow. Now, we have Boman Irani joining the ensemble cast of the film, which includes Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Chirag Patil, Jiiva and Harrdy Sandhu.

The actor will be playing the role of the legendary former opening batsman and wicket-keeper, Farokh Engineer, who was one of the commentators at the 1983 World Cup.

Speaking about his role, Boman said in an official statement, "He was the only Indian commentator during the 1983 World Cup. His story, along with co-commentator Brian Johnston's, runs parallel to the main narrative."

During the historic World Cup final between India and West Indies, Johnston had jokingly asked Engineer if the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, would declare a public holiday if India wins, to which his Indian counterpart had quipped, "She is an avid listener of the show, and would declare a public holiday just hearing this." Turned out, Engineer's prediction came true.

Boman Irani joined the team at the Lord's cricket ground on Sunday. Ranveer Singh welcomed him onboard by penning a sweet message on Instagram that read, "All-star arrival!!! 💫 One of the most remarkable people I have ever met....❤ One of the finest actors I know.... someone I admire immensely....🙏🏽 he's One in a Million ! ✨ A special gem of a person & a universally loved, COLOSSAL talent.... the one & only BOMAN IRANI IS IN THE BUILDING !!!! 🌟 : pictured here at the Mecca of Cricket - the Lord's Cricket Ground!" (sic)

Boman revealed, "I will be shooting for a couple of days here, and then join the team in Mumbai. It's a great honour to play this legendary character.

When asked if he has met Engineer as a part of his prep, he added, "I went to Manchester during the World Cup this year and stayed with him for a few days. We even watched the India versus Pakistan match together. It was so surreal; like meeting your boyhood hero. I stayed at his house and we had some good laughs while trying to understand the man for the role."

The actor also opened up about what drew him to the film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment and Madhu Mantena, in which he represents India from the commentator's box.

"Kabir called me a few months ago and offered me this role. Instinctively, I replied, 'If you give this role to someone else, we'll not be friends anymore.' I'm here now, shooting," Boman shared.

Putting on make-up and prosthetics to transform into Farokh Engineer for the big screen was memorable as well. "While I was getting into make-up, I called Engineer to thank him for the honour of portraying him. The '83 World Cup is a big part of our lives, not just as cricket lovers, but as Indians," the actor further added.

Touted to be the biggest sports film of all times, '83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit the screens on 10 April 2020.

