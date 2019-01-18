Kabir Khan Reveals Shooting Schedule For Ranveer Singh Starrer ‘83

83 Will Be Filmed In London And India Between May & August

Director of '83, Kabir Khan revealed the schedule for filming the movie. He said, "The major 4month schedule in London is May-June-July-August and some shooting will be in India." Speaking of the training that Ranveer Singh will undergo for it, he said "Different expert cricketers are coming, KapilDev sir, Madan Lal sir, Yashpal sir and all the 83 cricketers will come. Its loads of fun, it's like boot camp, we train for 3 hours: physical and skills training and establishing different styles."

83's Music Will Not Have Any Lip-Sync Songs

Kabir Khan also shared what the musical score for the film will be like. He said, "In 83, the music will be definitely important. It's a sports film so the music will be motivational. There will be obviously a motivating anthem and songs of several mood in the film. But there won't be any lip-sync songs because I don't think audience will accept Kapil Dev singing on the streets of London. But needless to say it'll be an energetic background score and album."

Ranveer's Journey Of Prepping For The Role Has Begun

Ranveer recently took to Instagram to share a photo of him beginning the prep for ‘83. He can be seen batting it out in the photo. He captioned it, "And the glorious journey begins........ #83 🏏 #kapildev @83thefilm#balwindersinghsandhu @kabirkhankk" (sic)

It Is Ranveer's Most Challenging Role Yet

On Rajeev Masand's Actors' Roundtable, Ranveer had shared that prepping for his role in '83 will be the most challenging prep he has undergone yet. "The most challenging thing is just around the corner, as in January, I will be going to train to bowl like Kapil Dev. That's going to be hard. I must tell you the story. I went to Lord's to watch a Test match. It rained all day and there was not a single ball bowled. In the box, Sachin Tendulkar happened to come. I was lucky enough to get some time with him. I was telling him I am doing this movie and I am playing Kapil Dev. I told him I am going to do all the homework and I am going to get the look and accent everything, but I think the most difficult part would be the bowling. And he was like - oh, you are going to do the bowling yourself? He also thinks it's going to be tough," he said.