      Kabir Singh Actor Shahid Kapoor Feels Nervous To Attend Film Functions After Long Break From Movies

      Shahid Kapoor is blissfully enjoying the success of his last release, Kabir Singh. Although the film was controversial for being misogynistic by a good number of critics who viewed it that way, it still managed to achieve high numbers at the box office. Shahid has been on a long break since the release of the film, and is enjoying it. But he feels the downside of not being on a film set for too long is that it makes him nervous.

      Shahid Feels Nervous After Taking Long Break From Movies

      Talking to Hindustan Times about the break, Shahid said, "It's great since I get to spend time with my family, Mira and kids. But having said that, after a point, you just want to get on the sets. Even if you ride a motorcycle after really long, you feel a bit nervous. So, you need to keep doing it and be on the sets. Nowadays, I get nervous even if I have to go for an award function because I haven't been in front of the camera for so long. It does make you feel a bit odd."

      Kabir Singh became the biggest blockbuster of Shahid's career, and he is grateful to the film for that. He feels that he made the right choice by patiently waiting for the right film to come his way to achieve this.

      "You know, I really believe a lot in destiny. A number of people have told me, 'oh, you have waited 15 years for a hit this size', but maybe, if I hadn't waited for so long, I wouldn't truly appreciate and respect it. Honestly, I feel failures make you a man. Even boys can do well when success is under their feet but when that carpet of success gets pulled away, only the men can stand up and survive. The boys get knocked out," he said.

      Shahid's next project is the remake of a Telugu film titled 'Jersey'. The story revolves around a cricketer and his struggles while trying to make it to the Indian cricket team.

      Story first published: Tuesday, October 22, 2019, 19:41 [IST]
