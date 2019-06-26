Kabir Singh Controversy: Ishaan Khatter Slams Troll That Mocked Him For Praising Shahid Kapoor

Here's What Ishaan Had Written..

Ishaan writes, "As happy as can be for my big brother today who's always been a shining example of a human being for me.

Not a doubt in the world that you deserve the smashing success but it continues to baffle me how you were able to play one of the most complex, lost and damaged characters with such perfection while returning home to being the most centered, loving and responsible family man I know."

Ishaan Further Writes..

"Thank you for showing me what it means to be a responsible son, father, husband and brother always AND for knocking me out with your performance in and as #KabirSingh."

A User Takes A Dig At Ishaan

A user named @euphorixn takes a sharp dig at Ishaan and writes, "Sweet justification to misogyny, naice, very naice."

To which Ishaan replied, "@euphorixn no, actually it's quite the opposite. It's an appreciation post for a gem of a human being and an actor par excellence. As for your read on *the film*, it's cinema. Everybody should have an opinion. I don't agree with yours. But that's a conversation for another day 😊 enjoy your day!"

The User Hits Back At Ishaan Yet Again

The user @euphorixn was visibly not happy with Ishaan's reply and retorted, "@ishaankhatter dude, I have said this time and again and I am tired. If you know your character is an asshole portray it as one. Glorification of a misogynistic man and then moving out of the theatre with the justification that he was a man of love, it's not cool.

He might be a great person irl and I was a fan of both of y'all till this happened. The only way to get out of this is apologize and warn people against this toxicity.

Tell them what happened on that screen was wrong and educate. Please educate the public on how to treat women because I shit you not. People worship bollywood and they worshipped this. And that's not a good thing."