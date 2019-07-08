Kabir Singh Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga DEFENDS His Controversial Comments; Claims He Was MISQUOTED

Shahid Kapoor's latest release, 'Kabir Singh' is hitting the headlines both, for right and wrong reasons. While on one hand, the Hindi remake of 'Arjun Reddy' is unstoppable at the box office, it is also embroiled in a lot of controversies after many slammed the film as a misogynistic one depicting toxic masculinity. Further, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's recent controversial interview with Film Companion added more fuel to the fire when he made some shocking statements while defending his film.

The filmmaker was quoted as saying, "When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don't have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don't see anything there." In the same interview, speaking about a particular scene in the film, in which Shahid's Kabir Singh physically assaults Kiara Advani's character, Preeti, he said, "She slapped him without a reason, at least Kabir had a reason to slap her. If you can't slap, if you can't touch your woman wherever you want, if you can't kiss, I don't see emotion there."

Sandeep's comments didn't go down well with the netizens who have been bashing the man, left, right and center. Celebrities like Kubbra Sait, Gulshan Devaiah, Samantha Akkineni, Chinmayi Sripada and others too slammed the filmmaker for his comments.

Now, the filmmaker has said that he was misquoted by the press while speaking to Times Now.

'You Took Me Wrong Completely, ' Says Sandeep Reddy Vanga The 'Kabir Singh' director told Times Now, "You took me completely wrong. It's not assault. When you're so close to each other, when you can't handle your worst thing with each other. And you don't have the liberty of showing your worst side." The Filmmaker Says He Was Misquoted "The worst thing is not like ‘iss din daaru peeke aake maar rha hai'. It's about the liberty of the expression between a couple who is deeply connected. It works for a woman also and it works for a man also. I spoke for both the sides. But sadly, they are quoting in a very wrong way." Sandeep On Being Accused Of Apparent Endorsement Of Physical Violence By Netizens I'm not endorsing that. I can't reply to everybody in this world. When people are deeply connected in love they should not shy away from the fact that they can show their worst side to each other. That's what love is all about, when you can't handle the person in their worst side." Meanwhile, Kabir Singh Holds Strong At The Box Office Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#KabirSingh hits the ball out of the park on [third] Sun... Collects a fantastic number in Weekend 3... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Kick and #ChennaiExpress... Next targets: #Simmba and #Uri... [Week 3] Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr. Total: ₹ 235.72 cr. India biz."

