Kabir Singh Director Sandeep Vanga GETS ANGRY At A Reporter; Shahid Kapoor COOLS DOWN The Situation!
Yesterday (May 13, 2019), at the trailer launch of Kabir Singh, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga lost his cool when a reporter asked him a question. Apparently, it's not the question that irked Sandeep Vanga but the sincerity of the reporter, who was not paying attention to his answer. When Sandeep felt that the reporter isn't paying attention to his answers, he lost his cool. Have a look at the video..
Wait for the plot twist. #Kabirsingh #ArjunReddy @imvangasandeep 🤣 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HjJ4fbm5ic— Deepak. (@deepuzoomout) May 13, 2019
Shahid Cools Down The Situation
Thankfully, the situation didn't go out of hand as seeing Sandeep Vanga's reaction, Shahid Kapoor laughed it off, leaving others also in splits!
Meanwhile, Kabir Singh Memes Have Taken Over The Internet
Fans are coming up with hilarious memes after watching the trailer of Kabir Singh. Especially the dialogue of Shahid Kapoor 'Nahi aaunga matlab nahi aaunga. Bola na, nahi aaunga' has become instant hit among the audiences.
Have A Look..
The trailer of Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh, which also casts Kiara Advani in the lead role has received positive reaction from the critics as well as the his fans.
Note The Date!
Shahsha fans are all impressed with Shahid's work in the trailer and they're looking forward to its release with the bated breath!
The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 21, 2019.