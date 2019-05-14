Kabir Singh Director Sandeep Vanga GETS ANGRY At A Reporter; Shahid Kapoor COOLS DOWN The Situation!

Shahid Cools Down The Situation

Thankfully, the situation didn't go out of hand as seeing Sandeep Vanga's reaction, Shahid Kapoor laughed it off, leaving others also in splits!

Meanwhile, Kabir Singh Memes Have Taken Over The Internet

Fans are coming up with hilarious memes after watching the trailer of Kabir Singh. Especially the dialogue of Shahid Kapoor 'Nahi aaunga matlab nahi aaunga. Bola na, nahi aaunga' has become instant hit among the audiences.

Have A Look..

The trailer of Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh, which also casts Kiara Advani in the lead role has received positive reaction from the critics as well as the his fans.

when you are trying to book tatkal ticket and waiting for OTP



Sometimes OTP :#KabirSinghTrailer pic.twitter.com/RUaanH0Is7 — Phoenix (@sleepoholic_hun) May 13, 2019

Note The Date!

Shahsha fans are all impressed with Shahid's work in the trailer and they're looking forward to its release with the bated breath!

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 21, 2019.