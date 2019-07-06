English
    Kabir Singh Director Sandeep Vanga SLAMS Critics; THRASHES Them For Praising Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju

    Ever since Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh has hit the theatres, the film has become one hot topic of discussion. On one side, the film became the second highest grosser of 2019, leaving Salman Khan's Bharat behind, while on the other side, the film is being criticized by many critics and netizens for showcasing toxic masculinity.

    In his latest interview with Anupama Chopra, director Sandeep Vanga slams the critics for criticizing Kabir Singh, while drawing a comparison between Kabir Singh and Sanju.

    Sandeep Vanga Slams Critics & Sanju

    "Rajeev Masand gave 3.5 (stars) to Sanju. ‘Sanju where is my mangalsutra?' What happens after that, you can talk volumes about it. Everybody loved it. When he says he slept with 300-odd women, we were all cheering and whistling in the theatre."

    Sandeep On Kabir Singh’s Controversial Slap Scene

    "She slapped him without a reason, at least Kabir had a reason to slap her. If you can't slap, if you can't touch your woman wherever you want, if you can't kiss, I don't see emotion there," said Sandeep Vanga.

    Sandeep On Kabir Singh’s Success

    Recently, the team of Kabir Singh had a success bash for the film. When asked about its huge success, Sandeep Vanga said, "When I started this film, I knew it would be a big success at the box office, but I never thought that the rage would be repeated, and it has multiplied four times now."

    Sandeep Describes Critics As ‘Parasites’

    Sandeep Vanga also went on to describe the critics, who slammed his movie, as ‘parasites who are the real threat to the film industry' and said, "Probably they never experienced (love) in the right way."

    He added, "They were only on the feminist side, they didn't speak about anything else. They (the critics) hate me."

    Story first published: Saturday, July 6, 2019, 14:41 [IST]
