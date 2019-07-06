Kabir Singh Director Sandeep Vanga SLAMS Critics; THRASHES Them For Praising Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju

Sandeep Vanga Slams Critics & Sanju

"Rajeev Masand gave 3.5 (stars) to Sanju. ‘Sanju where is my mangalsutra?' What happens after that, you can talk volumes about it. Everybody loved it. When he says he slept with 300-odd women, we were all cheering and whistling in the theatre."

Sandeep On Kabir Singh’s Controversial Slap Scene

"She slapped him without a reason, at least Kabir had a reason to slap her. If you can't slap, if you can't touch your woman wherever you want, if you can't kiss, I don't see emotion there," said Sandeep Vanga.

Sandeep On Kabir Singh’s Success

Recently, the team of Kabir Singh had a success bash for the film. When asked about its huge success, Sandeep Vanga said, "When I started this film, I knew it would be a big success at the box office, but I never thought that the rage would be repeated, and it has multiplied four times now."

Sandeep Describes Critics As ‘Parasites’

Sandeep Vanga also went on to describe the critics, who slammed his movie, as ‘parasites who are the real threat to the film industry' and said, "Probably they never experienced (love) in the right way."

He added, "They were only on the feminist side, they didn't speak about anything else. They (the critics) hate me."