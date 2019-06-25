Kabir Singh: Doctor Files Complaint Against Makers; Demands To Stop The Film's Screenings

Shahid Kapoor's latest release 'Kabir Singh' is smashing all records at the box office. In just four days, the film has minted Rs. 88.37 crore and is now racing towards the 100 crore mark. Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy' and is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. While the film is unstoppable at the box office, it is also in the news for its mixed reviews.

Shahid's performance has been applauded but, many have criticized the film for the 'misogyny' and alleged that the film depicts glorification of toxic masculinity. Meanwhile, reports suggest that asked the cast and crew of the film to stay out of the media glare.

A Deccan Chronicle report quoted a source as saying, "It's true. No one is going to sit down and explain why Kabir Singh is what he is. There is really no explanation. And the more one tries to explain the more difficult it gets to fob off the growing volley of attacks, criticism and questioning. So it's best to just keep quiet."

And now, a report in Times Now states that a Mumbai-based doctor has filed complaint against the makers of the film for putting doctors in a bad light. In Kabir Singh, Shahid's character is seen as a heartbroken doctor who hits the bottle and also consumes drugs to numb his pain. He also suffers from rage issues.

Seeing that this could bring all doctors into a bad light, the doctor has filed a complaint with the Mumbai police and has also written a letter to the central Health Minister, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, State Health Ministry, and the Censor Board of Film Certification to stop the screening of the film.

The Mumbai-based doctor has alleged that the movie has distorted the image of a doctor and has accused the makers of showing doctors in a negative manner.

Before the film's release when Shahid was asked about the Telugu version to been under the scanner for glorification of toxic masculinity, the actor had said, "We are very hypocritical about how we tend to look at cinema made in India. "We then watch things made internationally and praise them for the fact that they are so honest, straight and not trying to be politically correct all the time. Cinema is meant to showcase different people. It's not about wonderful, perfect people. I think we all are imperfect in our own ways.We all have grey areas within ourselves, we go through good and bad phases,"

Kabir Singh also stars Kiara Advani.

CBFC Board Member Toutes Kabir Singh As A Terribly Misogynistic And Extremely Violent Film!