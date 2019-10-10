    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Kabir Singh: Fans Notice Goosebumps On Shahid Kapoor’s Hands In Emotional Scene, Shahid Is Amazed!

      By
      |

      Shahid Kapoor's latest movie, Kabir Singh, stirred up heated debates about the showcasing and glorifying of misogyny in cinema. But the actor has maintained that as an actor, his biggest commitment is to the performance. His commitment to the character Kabir Singh was so much that a fan recently brought to light that Shahid got goosebumps during an intense emotional scene with his co-star Kiara Advani. Check it out!

      Fans Notice Goosebumps On Shahid’s Hands In Kabir Singh

      An observant fan caught Shahid's goosebumps on screen, in a climax scene with Kiara, when he learns that she is pregnant with his child. The fan was all respect for Shahid, as he wrote, "When the actor brings the character to life and feels his emotions, the audience will be glued to the screen. @shahidkapoor actually had goosebumps when #KabirSingh got to know that he's going to be a father. Respect, Shahid." (sic)

      Shahid replied, "Even I didn't notice that. The director Sandeep told me after he saw the edit. Amazing that you caught it."

      It truly goes to show the depth to which Shahid sinks in to his character. Shahid had once spoken about being in his character even when the cameras weren't rolling. "I must've gone through phases where even my parents probably really disliked me. If I'm playing a character why should I be not showing all those facets? Why should we create this bubblegum reality which doesn't exist. Today a film which is so real and raw is making Rs 280 crore. We need to wake up and realise that the audience wants to see a little bit of the truth. They don't want to watch single-dimensional films," he said.

      Kabir Singh is a remake of the hit Telugu film, Arjun Reddy, directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy.

