Kabir Singh FIRST MOVIE REVIEW Is Out; Did Shahid Kapoor Pass The Litmus Test?

Shahid Hits The Ball Out Of The Park

A Dubai based entertainment journalist, Umair Sandhu writes, "Saw #KabirSingh at Censor Board ! What a BOMBASTIC Film! @shahidkapoor Stole the Show all the way. What a Film!"

Yet Another Positive Review

Another writer Mahwash Ajaz writes, "The stylized hero is an interesting element to Hindi cinema courtesy #SandeepReddyVanga. Apparently the style isn't new for Telugu cinema but fairly new for Bollywood. Very modern, very gritty. #KabirSingh."

She Further Writes..

"In #KabirSingh @shahidkapoor is menacing, not likeable. Angry. Visceral. So far the fine line between stylized and glorified is managed well by him & Vanga."

Film Critic's Prediction For Kabir Singh

Film critic Siddharth Mathur writes, "#KabirSingh is all set to take GOOD Opening at Box Office and if the WOM would be good then definitely this can be the Biggest Hit of Shahid Kapoor's Career."

#KabirSingh advance update :

1. #Delhi-Ncr - Excellent .

2. #Mahrashtra - average to good

3. #Kolkata - Good .

4. #Hydrabad - Very good .

5. #Chennai - Very good .



With last day to go , it is all set to 'break a leg' today in terms of tickets selling .Huge opening guranteed . — Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) June 20, 2019

Things Are Working In Favour Of Shahid

Reportedly, the advance booking for Kabir Singh is pretty impressive.

All Eyes On Shahid's D-day

Tomorrow is the d-day for Shahid Kapoor as the film releases tomorrow. We gotta wait and watch if Shahid lives upto the expectation or not!

