English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kabir Singh FIRST MOVIE REVIEW Is Out; Did Shahid Kapoor Pass The Litmus Test?

    By
    |

    The first review of Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh is out and it seems Shahid will surely pass the litmus test. Kabir Singh, which is a remake of superhit Telugu movie, Arjun Reddy featuring Vijay Deverakonda, casts Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead role and is helmed by the same director i.e., Sandeep Vanga. Check out the first review to know how well Shahid managed to impress the film critic!

    Shahid Hits The Ball Out Of The Park

    A Dubai based entertainment journalist, Umair Sandhu writes, "Saw #KabirSingh at Censor Board ! What a BOMBASTIC Film! @shahidkapoor Stole the Show all the way. What a Film!"

    Yet Another Positive Review

    Another writer Mahwash Ajaz writes, "The stylized hero is an interesting element to Hindi cinema courtesy #SandeepReddyVanga. Apparently the style isn't new for Telugu cinema but fairly new for Bollywood. Very modern, very gritty. #KabirSingh."

    She Further Writes..

    "In #KabirSingh @shahidkapoor is menacing, not likeable. Angry. Visceral. So far the fine line between stylized and glorified is managed well by him & Vanga."

    Film Critic's Prediction For Kabir Singh

    Film critic Siddharth Mathur writes, "#KabirSingh is all set to take GOOD Opening at Box Office and if the WOM would be good then definitely this can be the Biggest Hit of Shahid Kapoor's Career."

    Things Are Working In Favour Of Shahid

    Reportedly, the advance booking for Kabir Singh is pretty impressive.

    All Eyes On Shahid's D-day

    Tomorrow is the d-day for Shahid Kapoor as the film releases tomorrow. We gotta wait and watch if Shahid lives upto the expectation or not!

    Keep watching this space for more updates on Kabir Singh.

    More KABIR SINGH News

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 12:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue