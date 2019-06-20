Kabir Singh FIRST MOVIE REVIEW Is Out; Did Shahid Kapoor Pass The Litmus Test?
The first review of Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh is out and it seems Shahid will surely pass the litmus test. Kabir Singh, which is a remake of superhit Telugu movie, Arjun Reddy featuring Vijay Deverakonda, casts Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead role and is helmed by the same director i.e., Sandeep Vanga. Check out the first review to know how well Shahid managed to impress the film critic!
Shahid Hits The Ball Out Of The Park
A Dubai based entertainment journalist, Umair Sandhu writes, "Saw #KabirSingh at Censor Board ! What a BOMBASTIC Film! @shahidkapoor Stole the Show all the way. What a Film!"
Yet Another Positive Review
Another writer Mahwash Ajaz writes, "The stylized hero is an interesting element to Hindi cinema courtesy #SandeepReddyVanga. Apparently the style isn't new for Telugu cinema but fairly new for Bollywood. Very modern, very gritty. #KabirSingh."
She Further Writes..
"In #KabirSingh @shahidkapoor is menacing, not likeable. Angry. Visceral. So far the fine line between stylized and glorified is managed well by him & Vanga."
Film Critic's Prediction For Kabir Singh
Film critic Siddharth Mathur writes, "#KabirSingh is all set to take GOOD Opening at Box Office and if the WOM would be good then definitely this can be the Biggest Hit of Shahid Kapoor's Career."
|
Things Are Working In Favour Of Shahid
Reportedly, the advance booking for Kabir Singh is pretty impressive.
All Eyes On Shahid's D-day
Tomorrow is the d-day for Shahid Kapoor as the film releases tomorrow. We gotta wait and watch if Shahid lives upto the expectation or not!
Keep watching this space for more updates on Kabir Singh.