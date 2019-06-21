Kabir Singh Full Movie Leaked Online On Tamilrockers To Download In A Good Print!

KRK Praises Kabir Singh..

"It's interval and till here #KabirSingh is very good film with few abuses. It has everything for youngsters. Kiara is looking so beautiful and innocent that everyone will fall in love with her. But it's frame to frame and scene to scene copy of #ArjunReddy!"

'Kabir Singh Is Neither A Bad Film'

"Film #KabirSingh is not very good film but neither a bad film. It will be a great love story like #LailaMajnu without an extra hour long length. Songs are life of this film, which are used in the background only. 2nd half and extra length is the obstacle in the way of this film."

Always Bollywood @AlwaysBollywood

"#KabirSingh review: ****1/2. First of all let us tell you, this is not a normal lovestory where a boy & a girl meets & they fall in love & eventually everything goes smooth. This story is something which Bollywood never witnessed. Stunning 2nd half which reveals heroin's part"

@MovieCr53628737

"Watched #KabirSingh. #OneWordReview A-M-A-Z-I-N-G. This @shahidkapoor starrer has everything that cinegoers needed Entertainment, action, emotion etc. And above all the mind numbing performance of @shahidkapoor as well as @Advani_Kiara. MUST MUST MUST WATCH. RATING:⭐⭐⭐⭐."

Charlie @hey_itscharlie_

"What a performance by @shahidkapoor and @Advani_Kiara is damn cute in #kabirsingh. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐."