Kabir Singh Ki Asli Bandi: Netizens Can't Stop Drooling Over Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput's Pic

Mira Instagrammed a picture where the star wife looks radiant in the glowing sun. She captioned it , "t h r o w b a c k." (-sic) Isn't she looking absolutely lovely here?

Netizens Call Mira 'Kabir Singh Ki Asli Bandi'

As soon as Mira posted the picture, a few netizens started referring to her as 'Kabir Singh ki asli bandi'. (-sic) Some even called her 'Female Kabir Singh'. In fact, one user even commented, "Why they have taken Kiara (Advani) in Kabir Singh? They should have taken you." For those who ain't aware, this is a reference to the film, where Shahid calls his love lady played by Kiara "His bandi".

Mira Is Proud Of Her Hubby

After watching Kabir Singh, Mira had taken to her Instagram page and posted, "Aa zamane aazmaale rooth ta nahi, Faaslon se hausla ye toot'ta nahi. So proud of you baby. It's your time to shine." (-sic)

It Was Mira Who Encouraged Shahid To Take Up Kabir Singh

"She was always very optimistic and believed that this is a character I should have in my filmography. We had watched Arjun Reddy together and she loved the director's (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) work and felt that the character had potential. And if we were able to get it right, it'd be a very special character in my life. So, Mira was very happy when she watched the film," Shahid had revealed in an interview.