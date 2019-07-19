English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kabir Singh Ki Asli Bandi: Netizens Can't Stop Drooling Over Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput's Pic

    By
    |

    Shahid Kapoor's latest release, 'Kabir Singh' has not only taken the box office by storm, but it has also left all the fans super-impressed. The Kabir Singh fever just refuses to die down and the comments on Shahid's wife Mira Rajput's recent post is the proof!

    It so happened that Mira shared a throwback picture on her Instagram page and fans just couldn't stop making the 'Kabir Singh' reference beneath the post.

    Sunkissed Love

    Mira Instagrammed a picture where the star wife looks radiant in the glowing sun. She captioned it as, "t h r o w b a c k." Isn't she looking absolutely lovely here?

    Netizens Call Mira 'Kabir Singh Ki Asli Bandi'

    As soon as Mira posted the picture, few netizens started referring to her as 'Kabir Singh ki asli bandi'. Some even called her 'female Kabir Singh'. In fact, one user even commented, "Why they have taken Kiara (Advani) in Kabir Singh? They should have taken you." For those who ain't aware, this is a reference to the film, where Shahid calls his love lady played by Kiara "his bandi".

    Mira Is Proud Of Her Hubby

    After watching Kabir Singh, Mira had taken to her Instagram page and posted, " Aa zamane aazmaale rooth ta nahi, Faaslon se hausla ye toot'ta nahi. So proud of you baby. It's your time to shine."

    It Was Mira Who Encouraged Shahid To Take Up Kabir Singh

    "She was always very optimistic and believed that this is a character I should have in my filmography. We had watched Arjun Reddy together and she loved the director's (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) work and felt that the character had potential. And if we were able to get it right, it'd be a very special character in my life. So, Mira was very happy when she watched the film," Shahid had revealed in an interview.

    Vijay Deverakonda Is NOT INTERESTED In Watching Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh For This Reason!

    More

    SHAHID KAPOOR News

    Story first published: Friday, July 19, 2019, 15:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 19, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue