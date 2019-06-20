Kabir Singh Movie Review: Live Audience Reaction - Netizens HAIL Shahid Kapoor
The special screening of Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh is about to come to an end and we're here with the live audience review. As expected, netizens hail Shahid Kapoor for portraying an intense character so brilliantly and his co-star, Kiara Advani heaps praises to for portraying the character of an innocent girl so well! Have a look at the live reviews below..
Sreeju Sudhakaran @sree_thru_me
"What an excellent show by @shahidkapoor in #KabirSingh ! No comparisons with #VijayDeverakonda who was brilliant in #ArjunReddy . But Shahid's performance is simply astounding making a very flawed character work!"
Sharma Aarvin @AarvinSharma
"@Advani_Kiara: Congratulation Mam. Outstanding performance. #KabirSingh . Thanks for entertaining us."
Nirali Kanabar @NiraliKanabar7
"#KabirSingh has been watched and This film is easily @shahidkapoor's career best❤ @KabirSinghMovie #KabirSinghReview @imvangasandeep."
प्रतीक मिश्रा @prateekmishra_1
"Waaooo wahhht a boring movie...#KabirSingh where are those people's who said it very good movie..#ShahidKapoor acting is good but actually movie totally fails to entertain.⭐major disappointed.#KairaAdvani again a part of flop movie like #Kalank."
Rahul verma @RahulVerma4860
"Actually it is the first half which is going to be cult in coming years . @shahidkapoor as an actor excels and it will be not an exaggeration to say that he is better than @RanveerOfficial in terms of intense acting .Take a bow man .#KabirSingh."
Priyanka Sharma @iPriyanka_S
"Walked out of #KabirSingh in the interval. The worst film I have seen lately. @imvangasandeep should know his piece of art has triggered a tsunami of negative emotions in me as a woman, affecting my mental health."
Sanjay Sankhala @Sanjayshreemal
"#KabirSingh #onewordreview : Outstanding. Rating :⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4Star)"
While most of the viewers have showered praises on Kabir Singh, a few people also criticized the movie for being 'sexist'.