    Kabir Singh Remains Undefeated Champion At Box Office

    It's been a month since actor Shahid Kapoor's Midas touch to Kabir Singh got the cash registers ringing at the box office. Although other big-budget films also released in the following week, it didn't have any impact on this Shahid Kapoor blockbuster.

    Ever since Kabir Singh's release, there have been a couple of big releases at the box office but the larger than life impact of Kabir Singh stands tall even after a month of its release. The film achieved a great feat since it released on a non-holiday week with footfalls increasing in astonishing numbers.

    Despite many shows being blocked for other films, it did not stop Kabir Singh's dream run at the box office. Kabir Singh had crossed an awe-inspiring milestone in the first seven days itself by earning Rs 134.42 crore.

    While many films generally lose their hold at the box office in the second week, Kabir Singh held its own, bringing a collection of Rs 78.78 crore to the makers and ultimately, the film managed to earn Rs 275 crore.

    Shahid Kapoor is enjoying the best phase of his career as Kabir Singh, the biggest hit of 2019. The movie is only getting stronger at the box office, even after a month.

