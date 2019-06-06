Kabir Singh Song 'Mere Sohneya': Shahid Kapoor & Kiara Advani's Sweet Romance Is All Things Cute!

After 'Bekhayali' and 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage', the makers of Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh have dropped the third song from the film titled 'Mere Sohneya' and it's quite pleasing to the ears.

Shahid Kapoor shared the video on his Instagram page and wrote, "#MereSohneya #kabirsingh .Link in bio. #MereSohneya #outnow." With vocals by Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, the song has its lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. The song beautifully captures the passionate love affair between Kabir (Shahid Kapoor) and Preeti (Kiara Advani).

Check out the video song here-

Parampara had earlier said in a statement, "Anyone who has fallen in love will connect to Mere Sohneya. It has so much love that it got approved by everyone at the first hearing. Hope the audience will love it."

Speaking about how he prepped up to play a surgeon, Shahid recently told Mumbai Mirror, "Kabir Singh is an accomplished surgeon - perhaps the best in his field. So the mannerisms and actions needed to be precise. Interacting with experts gave me a deeper understanding of the craft."

However, playing an alcoholic took a toil on his him. The actor revealed, "My normal weight is around 71-72 kg, I had to go up to 76-77 kg, a lot of it fat, and look destroyed. There are scenes when I'm alone in the house, drinking, in shorts or pajamas, bare-chested. It's not a pleasant sight but the character demanded that I not be a star but step into actor mode. And since I'm an actor first, I was excited."

Kabir Singh is a remake of Vijay Deveraonda's Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy. The Hindi version is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who had helmed the original film as well. The movie is slated to release on June 21, 2019.

Shahid Kapoor Reacts To Glorifying Toxic Masculinity In Kabir Singh!