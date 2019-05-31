Kabir Singh Song 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage': Shahid Kapoor Longs For His Love In Arijit Singh's Voice

After 'Bekhayali', the makers of Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh have released the second song titled 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage' from the film. There was a lot of anticipation around this track ever since Shahid dropped its teaser on social media. Now that it's finally out, we must say it is every bit worth the wait. The track features Shahid's character Kabir longing for his lady love Preeti essayed by Kiara Advani.

The track begins with Shahid taking out his bike from the garage and going down the memory lane recalling his happy moments with the love of his life. However, things soon take a turn as he is left heartbroken as she is getting married to someone else.

With Arijit Singh's haunting vocals and Mithoon's beautiful lyrics, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage perfectly captures a heartbroken Shahid's pain and longing for his love. The last scene where we see tears trickling down the actor's eyes leaves you with goosebumps.

Check out the song video here-

Kabir Singh is an official remake of Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy'. Speaking about his character in the film, Shahid was earlier quoted as saying, "Rediscovering the character is challenging. I loved Vijay's work. When I met Sandeep, we both wanted to search Kabir Singh's soul and offer his personality to the audience. If you connect with the love story between Preethi and Kabir or if you have had a broken heart, you will understand the intensity of the film."

He further added, "Kabir Singh is too honest. It has a lot of emotions and has a lot of dark moments also. We haven't tried to change the world of Kabir Singh. It is very similar to Arjun Reddy. I really want people to see the honesty of Kabir Singh. Don't judge the film or its language from the trailer. Watch the film for its soul. Only then you'll know the headspace and journey of the character."

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh revolves around a brilliant, temperamental surgeon who sets out on a path of self-destruction after a heartbreak. The film is slated to release on June 21, 2019.

